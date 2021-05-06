Obituary - Emily Hope Smith Daniel

Emily Hope Smith Daniel, 53, of Metter, passed away Wednesday, May 5, 2021, in Augusta.Hope was born in Lenoir County, North Carolina, and graduated from South Lenoir High School in 1985.She was the daughter of Ralph Smith and the late Carol Karam and moved to Metter in 1987.Hope was a graduate of Georgia Southern University, having received a master's degree in education, and taught kindergarten at Langston Chapel Elementary School in Statesboro.She was a great teacher and was known to have spoiled her students.Hope was loved by many, especially her family and friends, including “Her Girls,” also known as “Hope's Little Cubs”.Known for her warm smile and gentle hugs, Hope was truly one of the “good ones” and will be dearly missed.She was a member of Lake Primitive Baptist Church and was preceded in death by her mother, Carol Karam.Surviving are her son, Jack Avery Daniel of Metter; her daughter and son-in-law, Brandy and Steven Snell of Metter; her father, Ralph Smith of Pink Hill, North Carolina; four brothers and sisters-in-law, Kenny and Becky Smith of Winterville, North Carolina; David Smith of Kinston, North Carolina; Chris and Pauline Harris of Wake Forest and Skylar Mabile of Donaldsville, Louisiana; grandchildren, Hudson Snell and Harrison Snell and Jack Daniel of Metter; several nieces and nephews. Hope is also survived by many of her loving friends, and of course, “Hope’s Girls,” also known as “Hopes Little Cubs”.Visitation will be held Friday, May 7, 2021, from 5 until 7 o’clock in the evening at Kennedy Funeral Homes, Hooks Chapel, of Metter.The funeral will be held 11 o’clock in the morning on Saturday, May 8, 2021, at Lake Primitive Baptist Church with Elder Randy Waters officiating.Pallbearers will be Jack Avery Daniel, David Smith, Kenny Smith Chris Harris, Zach Daniel and Gaitlin Daniel.Honorary pallbearers will be “Her Girls,” also known as “Hope’s Little Cubs”.Guestbook: www.kennedyfuneralhomechapels.com.Kennedy Funeral Homes, Hooks Chapel, of Metter, is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, May 8, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



