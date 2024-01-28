Obituary – Eloise Davis Hughes

Eloise Davis Hughes transitioned peacefully into her eternal home on Thursday, January 25, 2024.



Eloise was born on May 11, 1924, to Lawrence and Anna Wise Davis in the small town of Ellabell, GA. Eloise, affectionately called “Our Queen of Hearts,” made her home in Augusta, Ga., where she and her husband, Charles, raised their two children and shared their lives with extended family and friends.

Eloise loved to travel and explore new sights, but her lake home in Plum Branch, SC was her happy place. It was a place where good food was always on the table, followed by a friendly and sometimes feisty game of canasta or phase 10. She also loved to cook. Presenting a meal fit for a king was one of the ways Eloise showed her love to others. It warmed her heart when the table was full of family and friends, enjoying the delicious meals she prepared.

Fishing was another favorite hobby of Eloise. She always seemed to catch more fish than her husband, and she was determined to bring home the biggest catch of the day. When it comes to fishing stories, she had some of the best.

Out of all the things Eloise will be remembered for, it is the love she had for her family and close friends that stands out the most. She put them and their needs above her own every time. She was loyal, sacrificial, fun-loving, and faithful. Her love for God and others shined forth, especially during those difficult seasons.

Those left to cherish Eloise’s memory include her son, Rickie K Hughes and his wife Donna, her daughter, Sheila D Mendell and her husband, Doug, her grandchildren, Kenneth Hughes and his wife, Mary, Megan Harrison and her husband, Eric, and Weston Mendell and his wife, Samantha, along with her great grandchildren, Cory, Drayton, and Mackenzie Hughes, and Dexter and Isla Harrison. Eloise is also survived by several beloved nephews and nieces.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 55 years, Charles R Hughes, her sweet son, Glenn Hughes, her mother and father, Lawrence and Anna Davis, and her brothers and sisters, Roland, Norman, Alfred, Ruby, and Francis.

Visitation will be on Saturday, Feb. 3 from 10–11 a.m. at Flanders Powell Funeral Home, 197 S College St, Pembroke, GA, 31321.

A celebration of life service will immediately follow visitation at 11 a.m. at Flanders Powell Funeral Home.

Statesboro Herald, January 27, 2024

