Obituary - Ellen Marie Stalnaker

Ellen Marie Stalnaker, born February 15, 1947, in Brooklyn, New York, passed away peacefully on November 8, 2025, at the age of 78.

A loving mother, sister and grandmother, Ellen was a radiant presence who brought joy and warmth to everyone she met.

Ellen is survived by her brother, Bill Schnepf of Bryson City, N.C.; her two beloved sons, Randy and Ron Stalnaker; her daughter-in-law, Brett Stalnaker; and her three cherished grandsons, Jake, Grant and Tyler Stalnaker.

She was preceded in death by her father, Arthur Schnepf; her mother, Alice Schnepf; and her brother, Jim Schnepf.

Raised in Long Island, Ellen later moved to Florida, where she attended high school at Coco High. Her professional journey included meaningful work at Cape Canaveral, Honeywell Group Technologies in Tampa, Florida; and she retired from Enterprise Florida in Orlando, Florida.

Her dedication and vibrant spirit shone through in all she did.

Known for her infectious charm, Ellen loved calling everyone "darling," endearing her to all. Always impeccably stylish, her perfectly manicured nails reflected her flair for the fancy.

She had a remarkable ability to light up any room with her fun-loving nature and inner and outer beauty. In her own unique way, she would bid farewell with a cheerful "bonsoir."

The family will hold a private ceremony at a later date to celebrate Ellen’s life.

In lieu of donations/flowers, the family requests that you spend time in prayer, asking the Holy Spirit to guide your heart closer to Him each day, and offer a heartfelt thank you for the gift of Ellen’s presence in our lives.

Ellen’s legacy of love and joy will live on in the hearts of her family and friends forever.

Low Country Cremation and Burial have the honor to serve the Stalnaker family.





Statesboro Herald, November 11, 2025

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



