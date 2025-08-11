Obituary - Duren Emerson Bell

Duren Emerson Bell passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, Monday, August 4, 2025, at Brightmoor Hospice after a short battle with Myelofibrosis. He was 69 years old.

He was preceded in death by his father Harold Emerson Bell, his mother Blanche Delores Bell, his brother Timothy Smith Bell and his grandson Landon Michael Wiggins. He is survived by his sister Deborah (Debbie) Amanda Bell, his daughters, Courtney Leigh Barnes (Jake) and Lindsey Marie Wiggins (Michael), son David Emerson Bell, niece Nicole Marguerite Marlow (Jeff), nephews Daniel Louis Westcot (Gail) and Adam Ryan Westcot (Amy), and 4 grandchildren, Brayden Tyler Barnes, Hadleigh Reanne Barnes, Kinsley Marie Wiggins and Bentley Gage Wiggins.

Duren was born in Savannah, Georgia on August 25, 1955. He attended Stilson Elementary School and Southeast Bulloch High School in the Brooklet, Georgia community. While attending high school, Duren discovered his passion for livestock showmanship and development. After graduating from Southeast Bulloch High School, he attended the University of Georgia, where he pursued a degree in Agriculture at the College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences.

Duren had a distinguished career in agriculture working for the University of Georgia Cooperative Extension Service for over 30 years.

He worked as a Cooperative Extension Agent in Worth, Ben Hill, Houston and Dodge Counties over his long career. He retired from Extension June 30, 2005, as the Southeast District Agriculture and Natural Resources Program Development Coordinator (ANR PDC).

Duren was instrumental in beginning the Houston County 4-H livestock program, including cow, pig and lamb showmanship specialties. As the program began, he recruited families to participate in livestock shows year-round.

He was often seen teaching 4-H participants techniques in showing, feeding regimens and general wellbeing of the animals to include exercise, medical needs and everyday care. The livestock program in Houston County is still going strong today.

When not at work and playing with livestock, he took the fall season to do one of his favorite past times, boiling peanuts while watching his Georgia Bulldogs. It became a tradition for him to boil bushels of peanuts and fill his children's freezers with quarts of peanuts every year. There was never a time when there was not a bag of boiled peanuts in his freezer.

He also could put together a mean low country boil as well as a delicious grilled chicken recipe that was passed to him from his daddy, Emerson. All of these became family traditions that he was all too happy to host and pass down the recipes, techniques, and family secrets to his children.

Duren was a devout Christian and attended Southside Baptist Church for more than 10 years until he was unable to attend due to his illness. He always put God before anything in his life, and it showed through his works and daily life. He attended church everywhere he lived and loved to share his love for the Lord through his voice. He sang in the church choir for years each Sunday and in living Christmas tree programs. In 2018, he began writing weekly devotions for his family every Sunday. They were a perfect reflection of who he was as a Christian, as well as a son, father, friend, and confidant. He was never too busy for those around him who needed help or advice.

Duren will be remembered for the God-loving man that he was. Duren was a unique and special son, brother, father and grandfather. He touched many people during his life, and his legacy will live on through those he so lovingly listened to, guided and taught. His devotion will forever live as a testament to how he lived his life for the Lord and for his family.

A Memorial Service is planned for Saturday, August 16, 2025, at McCullough Funeral Home in Warner Robins at 11 a.m. The internment will immediately follow the service in a private ceremony for the immediate family.

Charitable gifts can be given to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central GA (https://apps.rmhccga.org/donate-now) or The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (https://lls.org) in addition to or in lieu of flowers.

Go to www.mcculloughfh.com to sign the Online Registry for the family. McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.