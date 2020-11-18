Obituary - Dr. William Boyce "Buddy" Morgan

Dr. William Boyce "Buddy" Morgan, 57, of Statesboro, met his risen Savior on Nov. 16, 2020.He leaves behind the love of his life, his high school sweetheart and wife of 33 years, Amy Deal; and precious children: his son, William Taylor Morgan; and daughters, Emily Morgan Nesselroade (Andrew) and Abagail Deal Morgan.Buddy was the seventh child of Warren and Billie Morgan and is survived by his sisters, Jeanette Brannen and Jenny Mallard.Buddy earned his doctorate in veterinary medicine from the University of Georgia College of Veterinary Medicine.He and Amy owned and operated the Statesboro Animal Hospital for 20 years before becoming co-owners in the Statesboro Bulloch Regional Veterinary Hospital in 2008.Generations of clients adored “Dr. Buddy” and trusted only him to care for their pets with his unique blend of expertise and compassion.Buddy was blessed with an abundance of talents. As a good and faithful steward of these gifts, he multiplied their impact by embracing many roles throughout his life. He was an entrepreneur, community servant, scientist, healer, counselor, philosopher, teacher, student, steadfast friend, loving father, devoted husband and most importantly, a man of God.A lifelong learner, his curiosity led him to explore and gain mastery in a multitude of subjects. He was an avid outdoorsman and loved to hunt and fish. An accomplished woodworker, he thrilled in the challenge to bring forth the perfect creation from each block of wood. From beekeeper to coastal conservationist to historian to prize tomato grower, Buddy would systematically study and absorb all the information he could find on a subject, then apply that knowledge and share it with others.Unquestionably, Buddy’s greatest devotion was to his study of the Word of God. Daily he poured over the Scriptures, diligently searching for God’s direction in his life. He probed the commentary of countless biblical scholars and constantly engaged in theological discussions with members of his spiritual community, seeking clarity and understanding. He synthesized what he had learned and shared his knowledge with others through preaching, teaching and individual counseling. He knew his purpose in life was to share Christ’s message of grace and salvation. One of his favorite verses was Philippians 4:13, “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.” By his example, Buddy showed us all the true meaning of living an abundant life in Christ.The Dayspring Walk to Emmaus Community played a pivotal role in Buddy’s life. It is fitting that a celebration of his life will be held at the Tattnall Campground, 3769 Campground Road, Claxton, GA, in the Tabernacle Pavilion on Thursday, Nov. 19th, at 2 p.m. This open-air facility will allow family and friends to gather in a socially-distanced environment and guests are asked to wear masks during the event to respect and protect all attendees.In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be given the Dayspring Walk to Emmaus, c/o Leslie Akins, P.O. Box 1312, Statesboro, GA ;or the Nevils Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, c/o Tessa Martin, 2000 Fronies Circle, Brooklet, GA 30415.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, 19, 2020Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



