Obituary - Dr. Mary Danette Wood

Dr. Mary Danette Wood, age 70, of Metter, Ga., beloved wife of Timothy Wood, passed away with her husband at her side on February 19, 2024, after a courageous battle with Alzheimer’s.

Words cannot possibly sum up the existence of such a beautiful person, but the following is a glimpse into her extraordinary life.

Danette had a lifelong love of learning and credits the sisters of Sacred Heart School in Sedalia, Mo., with her passion for education.

Danette obtained a bachelor’s degree in art from Oral Robert University, a master’s degree in nursing and doctorate degree in education from Georgia Southern University.

Dr. Wood went on to teach at Georgia Southern University for 21 years and received their Teaching in Excellence in 2003.

She was a passionate advocate of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973 and the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990, wrote multiple grants, traveled the country extensively as a nursing education speaker and published prolifically throughout her career.

Professor emeritus of Nursing since June 1, 2014, Danette enjoyed an active retirement. She was a gifted sewist, accomplished painter and devoted member of Anchor Worship Center.

Danette is survived by Timothy Wood, her loving husband of 33 years. She is also survived by her daughter, Christina Lewis, Roanoke, Va.; son, Sgt. 1st Class Jeremiah (Tia) Lewis, Fort Carson, Colo.; brother, Pete (Joyce) Grotzinger, Omaha, Neb.; three sisters, Candace (Jim) Arrington, Tucson, Ariz.; Sandra Neal and Jeannie Schrader, both of Statesboro, Ga.; and five grandchildren.

Danette was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph Grotzinger and Ida Myers Grotzinger Kroeze; as well as her identical twin sister, Denise M. Odette.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, February 23, 2024, at the Anchor Worship Center.

The funeral will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 24, 2024, at the Anchor Worship Center with Pastor Jessie Goodman officiating. Burial at Lake Cemetery will follow.

Wood Funeral Home of Metter, GA is in charge of the arrangements.

The family would like to thank the staff of Regency SouthernCare Hospice and Southern Manor of Statesboro for their outstanding care of Danette.

The family will accept flowers, but suggests contributions to Regency SouthernCare Hospice, 7 Allen Cail Road, Statesboro, GA 30458.





Statesboro Herald, February 21, 2024

