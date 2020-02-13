Obituary - Dr. James M. Hood

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Dr. James M. Hood, age 87, died Tuesday, February 12th, 2020, at Ogeechee Area Hospice inpatient facility in Statesboro. He was born on April 11th, 1932, in Cleveland, Ga., to Mr. Thomas Gordon Hood and Mrs. Maggie Wright Hood.As a young child, he moved to Statesboro with his family and graduated from Statesboro High School in 1950. In 1952, James met Myrna Robson at the Skate-R-Bowl in Statesboro.Following his graduation from Georgia Southern, the two married in September of 1955.James moved to Germany with the U.S. Army and Myrna began teaching in Chatham County. One year later, she joined him in Germany, where they lived for one year. They returned to Savannah, Georgia, and both taught school.James later went on to receive his master’s degree in counseling and guidance from the University of Georgia and his Ph.D. in educational psychology from the University of Alabama. He taught at Georgia Southern University and retired following 18 years of service.James was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Chester Hood; his sister, Willie Mae Brannen; a niece, Voncille Williams; and a nephew, B. M. Mikell.He is survived by his wife, Myrna Robson Hood of Statesboro; two sons and a daughter-in-law, David G. and Deena Hood of Tifton and Daniel T. Hood of Statesboro; a daughter, Denise M. Hood of Holly Hill, Fla.; his grandchildren, Patrick T. Hood and wife, Amanda, of Bethlehem; Tyler D. Hood and wife, Laurie, of Atlanta; Elaine M. Hood of Brooklet, Katelyn Hood of Augusta, Kelsey McCollough and husband, Hunter, of Augusta; Nathan Darley of Orlando and Steve T. Darley of Orlando; three great-grandchildren, Tucker Hood, Aubrey Hood, Chase Martin, and twin girls expected soon.The family will receive visitors on Friday from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.The graveside service and burial will be Saturday at 11 a.m. in Oak Grove Baptist Church, 2285 Oak Grove Church Road, Portal, Georgia 30450, with Chaplain Nick Spletstoser officiating.Pallbearers will be his grandsons and his nephew, Ed Mikell.The family requests that any memorial contributions be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, GA 30459; or to the First Baptist Church Statesboro Building Fund, 108 North Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, February 14, 2020Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



