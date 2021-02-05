Obituary - Dr. James H. Stephens

Dr. James H. Stephens, age 73, died on Thursday, February 4th, 2021, at Ogeechee Area Hospice inpatient facility.Dr. Stephens was born in Burlington, Iowa, on November 2nd, 1947. He graduated with a B.S. from Indiana University School of Business, a master of health from Indiana University School of Medicine and a doctor of health administration from Central Michigan University School of Health Science.He began his healthcare executive career as assistant hospital director at the University of Kentucky Medical Center. He was chief executive officer of Hardin Memorial Hospital, executive vice president and chief operator of Spohn Hospital and president and CEO of St. John’s Health System.He was a Fellow and board-certified by the American College of Healthcare Executives and also a Fellow in the International Rotary organization and the Jiann Ping Hsu College of Public Health.He began his academic career as an assistant professor at the University of Indianapolis and Ohio University. He was a tenured professor at Georgia Southern University for 13 years and was the founding program director of the Master of Healthcare Administration Program.Dr. Stephens was preceded in death by his parents, Lindsay and Mary Catherine Stephens; and his brothers, Richard Stephens and Mark Stephens.He is survived by his wife, Mary Linda Stephens; his sons, Robert (Carolyn) Stephens, Craig (Natasha) Stephens and Eric (Rosanna) Stephens; his grandchildren, Emily and Wolf; his sister, Linda (Markus) Pritchard; his sisters-in-law, Cheryl and Cindy Stephens; as well as several cousins and nieces and nephews.A mass of Christian burial will be announced in a following obituary once scheduled.In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to St. Matthew Catholic Church, 221 John Paul Avenue, Statesboro, GA 30458.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, February 6, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



