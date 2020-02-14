Obituary - Dr. Ivery D. Clifton

Dr. Ivery D. Clifton, son Of the late B.J and Rosetta Benjamin Clifton, will be buried with full military honors in Arlington National Cemetery on Feb. 28, 2020, at 9 a.m.Dr. Clifton, a retired lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Army, passed Jan. 1, 2020.Dr. Clifton, professor emeritus, University Of Georgia, leaves to mourn: his wife Of 52 years, Patricia; two daughters, Nicole (Robert) Chiappetta and Kelli (David) Ogunsanya; two siblings, Gwendolyn (Murray) Miller and Dr. Marvin (Laura) Clifton; grandchildren, Miles Pierre, Olivia Pierre, Matteo Chiappetta, Gabriella Chiappetta and Iveryrose Rachel Ogunsanya; and a host of loving family and friends.The family invites you to please join them in a moment of silence at 9 a.m. on Feb. 28th.Gardenview Funeral Chapel, LLC, 605 Olympic Drive, Athens, Georgia."When memories are all you have, place them in the Garden."Statesboro Herald, February 15, 2020

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.