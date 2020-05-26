Obituary - Dr. Evelyn Bonnie Gamble-Hilton

Dr. Evelyn Bonnie Gamble-Hilton, age 52, suddenly entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Savannah, Georgia.

The Bulloch County native was the daughter of the late Roger and Gladys Howard Gamble of Brooklet, Ga.

She was preceded in death by her stepmother, Betty Gamble; and siblings, Nathaniel Gamble, Denorris Gamble and Rosa Mae Hagins.

Dr. Gamble-Hilton received her early education in the Bulloch County school system. She was the homecoming queen and a graduate of the Class of 1986 at Southeast Bulloch High School. She continued to further her education at South Georgia Junior College, where she obtained an associate’s degree in criminal justice and mathematics. She then enrolled at Georgia Southern College and acquired a bachelor’s degree in education.

After receiving her bachelor’s degree, Dr. Gamble-Hilton was employed by the Evans County school system and began exercising her teaching career. She worked for the Evans County school system for three years and was later hired by the Bulloch County school system as a summer school teacher from 1996 to 2004 and a middle-grade school teacher at William James Middle School from 1998 to 2006.

Being an astute and adamant student, Dr. Gamble-Hilton continued to advance her education, earning a master’s degree in education, an education specialist’s degree (T6), and lastly, a doctorate in education at Georgia Southern University.

Dr. Gamble-Hilton’s passion and zeal for the betterment of children led her to a different role in the educational field. She became one of the assistant principals at Statesboro High School from 2006 to 2010 and later principal at Langston Chapel Middle School from 2010 to 2018. Dr. Gamble-Hilton was currently serving as a principal at Southeast Bulloch High School at her passing.

Dr. Gamble-Hilton confessed her faith in our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and was a member of the United Fellowship Worship Center, where she participated in the choir and served as a Sunday school teacher. She was also a proud member of the Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc., the Black Women of Profession Inc. and Divas for Life.

Dr. Gamble-Hilton leaves to cherish her memories her husband, Frankie Hilton, Statesboro, Ga.; her sons, Roger R. Gamble, Chesapeake, Va.; Roquell Gamble and Montrell Hilton, both of Statesboro, Ga.; her stepsons, Frankie Damon Hilton and Calan Lee Hilton, both of Statesboro, Ga.; six grandchildren, Damon Hilton, Jadyn Damon Hilton, Jase Landyn Hilton, My’siah Gamble, Zi’yon Howard and Alexis Ray’e Gamble; her mother-in-law, Eunice Hilton, Claxton, Ga.; three sisters, Gwen Howard and Joanie Cope, both of Brooklet, Ga.; and Margurite Hall, Alexander, Va.; a brother, Randolph Taylor, Brooklet, Ga.; one aunt, Fannie (Star) Johnson, Savannah, Ga.; additional sisters, Tiffany (Anthony) McNeill, Shawntia (Charles) Bell and Starling (Semaj) Harvey, all of Savannah, Ga.; three sisters-in-law; four brothers-in-law; special friends, Lamarion (Kevin) Hughey, Latisa (Glynn) Steele and Serena Freemyer; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

A walk-through viewing from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. was held Saturday, May 23, 2020, at Hill’s Mortuary, Inc.

A graveside funeral service and burial were held 11 a.m. Sunday, May 24, 2020, at Magnolia Missionary Baptist Church, 760 Magnolia Church Road, Statesboro, Ga., with the Rev. Francys Johnson, pastor, and the Rev. Brock B. Taylor, officiating.

Services may be viewed via livestream on our Facebook page at Hill's Mortuary, Inc.

Final rites have been entrusted to Hill’s Mortuary, Inc.

Statesboro Herald, May 26, 2020

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.