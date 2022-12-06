Obituary - Dr. Edwin Lamar Wynn Sr.

Dr. Edwin Lamar Wynn Sr., age 94, went to his heavenly home on December 1, 2022 surrounded by his loving family. Ed Wynn’s devotion to God, his family, his lifelong friends and his community served as the cornerstone of his life. Ed was born to the late Clarence Jackson Wynn Sr. and Clemmie Marsh Wynn on May 15th 1928. After spending his childhood in Portal, Georgia and graduating from Portal High School in 1945 he began his college career at Georgia Teacher’s College. With a desire to serve his country Ed began training in Pensacola Florida at the Naval Aviation College. However, as a result of an injury his hopes were dashed when he was honorably discharged home. Ed then received a BS in Education from Georgia Teachers College. While there he met the love of his life, the late Mary Dean Rushing. They were married on June 4th 1949.

During his early career he held positions in coaching and teaching before being appointed as the Principal of Brooklet Elementary School. Beginning in 1965 he was elected as Superintendent of Bulloch County Schools. Ed served four years in that capacity and then earned a doctorate degree in School Administration from the University of Georgia. Subsequently he taught at Georgia Southern College and then returned to the position of Superintendent of Schools from 1981 through 1988.

Ed’s contribution in Education was evident during his service as President of the Georgia Association of School Superintendents and by honors such as the award for Outstanding Educator by the Georgia Association of Educational leaders. Ed also received the coveted award of the Alumnus of the year from Georgia Southern University. He was a member of the Rotary Club of Statesboro and the Brooklet Kiwanis Club.

Ed displayed his love for his community through his dedication of unwavering service as a member of the Brooklet Primitive Baptist Church. He later reflected that his greatest privilege in life was to have taught the Adult Sunday School class for 47 years at this beloved church.

Ed and Mary raised their two children in their community of Brooklet, Georgia. He enjoyed fishing, playing golf, woodworking, spending time with his friends and family and serving his church, as well as enthusiastically following the Atlanta Braves. Ed’s life was further enriched through his enduring and cherished relationships with numerous friends and neighbors.

Ed is survived by his children, Christy Lynn Hopp (Mike) and Edwin Wynn, Jr. (Terri); his brother in law Franklin Durrell Rushing (Wylene); his grandchildren, Michael Hopp (Jessica), Jake Wynn (Jennifer), Erin Starling (Jamie), Leah Beaudry (Tony), David Hopp (Grayson), Amy Long (David); and his sister-in-law Rean Rushing. He is also survived by sixteen great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family extends deep appreciation for the excellent care he received at The Lodge at Bethany and Ogeechee Area Hospice. Ed will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather by his family. He will also be remembered for his warmth, charm, humor, talent and servant leadership to all who knew him.

Visitation will be Sunday, from 1:30 to 3:00 PM at Brooklet Primitive Baptist Church in Brooklet, Georgia with the graveside service to follow at Brooklet City Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be grandsons, great grandsons, and grandsons-in-law: Michael Hopp, Jake Wynn, Jamie Starling, David Hopp, Tony Beaudry, Tyler Wynn, Cooper Starling and Cade Hopp. The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro Georgia 30459 or The Lodge at Bethany, 77 Bethany Way, Statesboro, Georgia 30458.

Statesboro Herald, December 3, 2022

