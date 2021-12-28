Obituary - Doy Eugene Collins Sr.

Doy Eugene Collins Sr. of Fayetteville, Georgia, passed on Friday, December 24, 2021.Doy was born to Johnny C. Collins and Maxie McNear Collins on Friday, May 5, 1933, in Jenkins County, Georgia.He is preceded in death by his parents, wives, Betty Jean McGalliard Collins, Charlsie Moore Collins and Ruth Tillery Collins; son, Michael Jay Collins; and daughters, Judy Lynn Cheek, Mary Ann Halulka and Betty Lynn Weaver; sisters, Bonnie Hendrix and Dorothy Gay; and son-in-law, James Merk.Doy is survived by his sons, Ray Collins (Gina) and Doy Collins Jr. (Charlotte); daughter, Faye Merk; sons-in-law, Mark Halulka and Vic Weaver; his 13 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.He worked for Goodyear as a store manager after graduating high school and attending college.He also served his country in the United States Army, where he went to Southeastern Signal School at Camp Gordon, eventually being promoted to instructor.Doy was a member of the Lions Club and a devout Christian, serving as deacon with many churches.He was also a member of the First Baptist Church of Jonesboro.Doy will have a funeral service on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at 4 p.m. in the chapel of Mowell Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Fayetteville.Visitation will be prior to the service from 3 p.m. until 4 p.m. at the funeral home.The graveside service and burial will be held at Eastside Cemetery on Thursday December 30, 2021, at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Ricky Allen officiating.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-AndersoObituary - n Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, December 28, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



