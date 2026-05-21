Obituary - Dorothy Jeanette "J.J." Frick

THOMSON, Ga./McDUFFIE COUNTY — Dorothy Jeanette "J.J." Frick of Thomson, Georgia, entered into eternal rest on May 19, 2026. She was born in Savannah, Georgia, on April 14, 1940, grew up in Statesboro, Georgia, graduated from Marvin Pittman Laboratory School and lived most of her life in Thomson, Georgia.

J.J. loved reading, the beach and the mountains, worked for the Thomson-McDuffie County Library and loved spending time with family and friends.

J.J. is preceded in death by her husband, Benny Haynes Frick; her parents, William Perry Wilson and Dorothy Mosley Wilson; her son, Jimmy Nessmith; and her daughter, Benita McLeroy.

J.J.'s survivors include her daughter, Cathy Boiter (Jim); brother, William Gary Wilson; her son-in-law, Ruben McLeroy; her grandchildren, Ben McLeroy, Bethany McLeroy, Penny Ridgdill, Benjamin Boiter (Melissa), Roseanna Bunton, Katie Wilson and Josh Nessmith; seven great-grandchildren, extended family, Mike Mooney (Sylvia); and other extended family.

Her celebration of life memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 30, 2026, at 1 p.m. in the Beggs Funeral Home Chapel, 799 Cobbham Road, Thomson, Georgia.

The family will receive friends following the service.

Please visit www.beggsfuneralhome.com to sign the family's personal guestbook.

Beggs Funeral Home, Thomson, Georgia, is honored to serve the family of Dorothy Jeanette "J.J." Frick.

Statesboro Herald, May 22, 2026

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.