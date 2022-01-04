Obituary - Doris Ann Swanner Douzenis

Doris Ann Swanner Douzenis passed away unexpectedly on December 30, 2021, at her home in Statesboro, Georgia.Doris was born on February 14, 1939, in Meridian, Mississippi, and graduated from Meehan High School.She and her husband were in the restaurant business in Mississippi for many years.Doris moved to Statesboro in 1993, and prior to retirement, was employed in several positions including food service supervisor at Statesboro Nursing Home, dietary manager at Willingway Hospital, town clerk for Register, Georgia; and administrative assistant at First Presbyterian Church.She dreamed of being an architect, but that was not an option for a young woman from humble beginnings in the late 1950s.She loved people and never met a stranger. She was also quite the savvy businessperson.Doris was preceded in death by her husband, George Konstantine Douzenis; her parents, Charlie Houston and Cordelia Eastman Swanner; sister, Peggy Salomonson; and brother-in-law, Ken Fox.She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Cordelia and Jon Zinskie of Statesboro; daughter, Fotina Douzenis of Statesboro; sister, Kay Fox of Bridgeton, New Jersey; and brother-in-law, Vince Salomonson of South Jordan, Utah; several first cousins and nieces and nephews and her beloved dog, Toby.A celebration of life ceremony is planned for a later date.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, January 4, 2022Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



