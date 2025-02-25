Obituary - Donna Minkovitz Darracott

Donna Minkovitz Darracott, age 80, died on February 22, 2025, at her home in Cumming, Georgia, after a long illness. To the end, Donna was all smiles and humor, and she appreciated everyone who supported her and David in her health challenges.

Donna was born on September 3, 1944, in Statesboro, Georgia. She was confirmed at Bnai Brith Jacob synagogue in Savannah, Georgia.

At Statesboro High School, she was a co-captain of the varsity cheerleading team. In 1966, she received a Bachelor of Science degree at the University of Georgia, where she was a member of the Delta Phi Epsilon sorority.

She spent her early career managing the women’s clothing department at her father’s department store, H. Minkovitz and Sons, in Statesboro. She later moved to Atlanta and spent many years as a travel agent for American Express, enjoying international trips as part of her work.

Donna married David in 1987. They lived in Hawaii when David was in graduate school from 1995 to 1997 and also lived in Decatur, Savannah and Cumming throughout their marriage.

Her favorite place was Tybee Island, where she spent summers as a child and where she organized a special visit with family and close friends last fall.

Donna always had a smile on her face and made everyone laugh. She was funny, happy and loved people. She took a great interest in family and friends, connecting with people and making others feel special. She also enjoyed cooking traditional Southern dishes like Senator Russell’s Sweet Potato Casserole.

She adored her husband, David, and loved to spend time with him watching golf and football, hiking and gardening.

Donna was central to her extended family, encouraging reunions and reminding relatives of birthdays and special milestones.

In addition to her husband, Donna is survived by her brothers, David and Alan Minkovitz; and devoted nieces, nephews and their children.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Elizabeth Deloach Minkovitz and Ike Minkovitz; and her sister, Kay Minkovitz Beynart.

All are welcome at a memorial service for remembrance of Donna’s wonderful life on Saturday, March 1, at 1:30 p.m. in the chapel at Memorial Park Funeral Home, 2030 Memorial Park Drive, Gainesville, GA. A private burial took place at Memorial Park Cemetery.

All who came in contact with Donna will be forever blessed by memories of her.

Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, (770) 451-4999.





Statesboro Herald, February 24, 2025

