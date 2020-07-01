Obituary - Donna Maria Conner Bradley

BROOKLET, Ga. -- Mrs. Donna Maria Conner Bradley, a native and lifelong resident of Bulloch County, was born on January 9, 1970, and completed her work in this life on June 30th, 2020.A loving wife and devoted mother to her four children, Donna’s greatest joy was the family that she built with the high school sweetheart and husband of 25 years, Dudley Bradley Jr. Donna would say that her interests were whatever her children found interesting -- from science experiments to animals to music. Her support and encouragement for each of them in the varied fields they chose to pursue was unwavering and never-ending.A graduate of Statesboro High School, she received her degree in mathematics education from Georgia Southern University in 1992. She worked as a teacher at Pinewood Christian Academy in Bellville and was employed for a number of years by BB&T, formerly First Bulloch Bank, where she was known for her big smile and genuine interest in her customers.Donna was a member of CrossRoads Community Church in Statesboro.She was preceded in death by her mother, Inez Miller Conner; and her father-in-law, Dudley Bradley Sr.In addition to her beloved husband, she is survived by her four children, Logan Bradley, Lucy Bradley, Hannah Bradley and Hudson Bradley, all of Brooklet; her father and stepmother, Donnie and Susan Conner of Brooklet; her brother and sister-in-law and their children, Shawn and Jamie Conner and Coleman and Colby Conner, all of Brooklet; her mother-in-law, Doris Bradley of Statesboro; sisters-in-law, Diane Jones, Debbie Henline and Donna and Glenn Hendrix; a brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Douglas and Terri Bradley; two stepsisters, JJ Wiggins and husband, Jody, of Statesboro; and Kimberly Newton of Statesboro. She is also survived by a large extended family of aunts, uncles and cousins.A private family visitation and funeral will be held in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home with Pastor Carey Swanson and Elder John Scott officiating. Interment will be in Bulloch Memorial Gardens.Pallbearers will be Doug Bradley, Glenn Hendrix, Coleman Conner and Colby Conner.The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to Crosspoint Ministries, c/o Allison, P.O. Box 921544, Norcross, Georgia 30010.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, July 2, 2020Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



