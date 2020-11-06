Obituary - Donald Gary “Don” Berry

Donald Gary “Don” Berry, 72, of Metter, passed away Thursday, November 5, 2020, at Ogeechee Area Hospice in Statesboro surrounded by his family.Born in Candler County, he was a son of H.B. and Margaret Berry.Don was a member of Pine Grove Baptist Church, where he taught Sunday school and was a dacon of the church.Don was a 1968 graduate of Metter High School and retired from Thomas and Betts in Vidalia as a supervisor, where he worked for over 37 years.After retirement, Don worked in sales for Franklin Toyota in Statesboro and later for Trapnell Dodge in Statesboro.Surviving are his wife, Delores Cleary Berry of Metter; two daughters and a son-in-law, Katrina Thompson of Metter and Erin and Eric Mallard of Statesboro; his son and daughter-in-law, Jason and Allison Berry of Millen; a brother and sister-in-law, Elmer and Perrie Berry of Metter; his grandchildren, Breanna Berry, Faith Mallard, Reagan Mallard, Robert Donald Mallard, Aiden Berry, Candler Berry, Ella Grace Berry, Matalyn Thompson and Kaleigh Gibson; and several nieces and nephews.The graveside service will be held 2 o’clock in the afternoon Sunday, November 8, 2020, in Lake Cemetery.Pallbearers will be Elmer Herndon, Glenn Berry Sr., Candler Berry, Bo Patterson, Bootsy Barnes and L.V. Eason.The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the graveside on Sunday at Lake Cemetery.Guestbook: www.kennedyfuneralhomechapels.com.Kennedy Funeral Homes, Hooks Chapel, of Metter, is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, November 7, 2020

