Obituary - Dennis Vernon “Denny” Thompson Jr.

Dennis Vernon “Denny” Thompson Jr. of Cobbtown, Ga., passed away peacefully at his home, surrounded by his family, on April 15, 2025, after an extended battle with cancer. Born in Toombs County, Denny spent most of his years in Candler County.

After graduating from Metter High School in 1959, Denny attended the University of Georgia and was a member of the last fifth-year bachelor of pharmacy class in 1964.

He also served his country as a member of the United States Air Force in active duty from 1966 to 1967 and served in the Air National Guard Reserves in the 117th Tactical Control Squadron until 1972.

He was a practicing pharmacist for 51 years, beginning in Savannah as co-owner of Don-Aulds Prescription Shop with partner Jan Tootle.

After moving his family back to Metter, he practiced pharmacy at multiple corporate and private pharmacies in Bulloch and Candler counties. He also owned and operated a durable medical equipment business in Bulloch County with partner Bill Winslet, which serviced items to seven surrounding counties.

A charter member of Willow Lake Golf Club, Denny enjoyed playing golf with his normal morning group, as well as many tournaments throughout the area. Being outside brought him great pleasure; farming row crops, raising limousine and Angus cattle, horses, donkeys and keeping his yard in pristine condition. In his later years, he spent most of his time planting, tending and harvesting his growing pecan orchard.

His greatest pleasure, however, was being with his family and supporting their activities. He rarely missed a sports game, dance recital or musical performance of his children and grandchildren.

He was a member of Cedar Street Baptist Church, where he served cheerfully as a greeter and was a member of the Lighthouse Sunday School Class.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Dennis “Vernon” Thompson Sr. and Editha Lanier Thompson; as well as three grown children, Susan Renee Butler, Donna Lynn Thompson and Corbin Marion Butler III.

He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Sheryl Farley Thompson; a daughter, Sherrie Thompson Durden (Dustin) of Cobbtown; grandchildren, Adam Butler (Amy) of Savannah, Keri Moseley (Bryan) of Register, Elisa Butler of Woodstock, Daniel Durden, Abigail Durden and Samuel Durden, all of Cobbtown; and Corbin Marion Butler IV of Clearwater, Florida; seven great-grandchildren, Sydney, MaKaila, Camryn, Brylee, Raelyn, Charlotte, MaKarlie; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers are Tommy Hurst, Michael Thompson, Zach Stanford, Steven Bryant, Logan Lanier and Mace Henry.

Honorary pallbearers are members of the Lighthouse Sunday School Class.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Cedar Street Baptist Church in honor of Mr. Thompson. Donations may be sent to P.O. Box 555, Metter, GA 30439.

Kennedy Funeral Home, Hooks Chapel of Metter, is entrusted with the arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, April 24, 2025

