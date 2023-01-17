Obituary - Dennis Frank “Freight Train” Mills

Dennis Frank “Freight Train” Mills, 82, passed away January 13, 2023, at Memorial Health University Medical Center in Savannah.He was born and lived most of his life in Cobbtown and was a son of Willie Mills and Ellen Powell.Freight Train, as he was lovingly known to all, was best known for his vocal ability to sound exactly like a train. He would often use his talent to entertain people at events, on the streets or at bluegrass and other festivals.He was loved by many and he never met a strangerFreight Train was a self-employed painter until his retirement a few years ago and was an honorary member of various bike clubs and The Rolling Thunder Band.Freight Train was of the Baptist faith.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by several brothers and sisters.Surviving are his fiancée, Deborah Machelle Lynn of Collins; two sons, Dennis Mills (Karen) of Claxton and Robert Mills of Statesboro; three daughters, April Carter of Pembroke, Mary Ellen Mills of Cobbtown and Shelley Bradham (Deven) of Collins; his grandchildren, Dennis Wayne, Joey May, Maggie Way, Jessica Johnson, Robert Mills, Cody Mock, Cassie Mock, Braxton Bradham, Kahne Bradham, Paytyn Bradham; numerous great-grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews.Visitation will be held Thursday, January 19, 2023, from 5-8 o’clock in the evening at Cobbtown Baptist Church in Cobbtown.The funeral service will be held Friday, January 20, 2023, at 1 o’clock in the afternoon at Cobbtown Baptist Church in Cobbtown.The body will lie in state one hour prior to the service.Pallbearers will be Deven Bradham, TJ Miles, Allen Ambrose, Mike Robinson, Dave Patterson and Duncan Parkerson.Honorary pallbearers will be Cody Mock, Braxton Bradham, Patty McNeal, Denise Johnson, Kerin Armstrong, Rebecca Craft, Debbie Morris, Shelia Patrick and Kahne Bradham.Interment will be at Conners Baptist Church Cemetery.Guestbook: www.kennedyfuneralhomechapels.com.Kennedy Funeral Homes, Cobbtown Chapel of Cobbtown is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, January 17, 2023Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



