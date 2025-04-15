Obituary - Denise Rena McGuire

Denise Rena McGuire, age 62, passed away peacefully at her home on Monday, April 14, 2025, surrounded by love and under the compassionate care of Ogeechee Area Hospice, following a courageous battle with Parkinson’s and dementia.

Born on October 27, 1962, in Bethesda Naval Hospital, Maryland, Denise was the daughter of the late John Dege and Gloria Hudson Dege. She grew up in Plant City, Florida, and graduated from Plant City High School in 1980. Denise later made her home in Brandon, Florida, where she worked with Tampa Electric Company, before settling in Brooklet, Georgia, in 1997.

Denise was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend whose quiet strength and gentle spirit left a lasting impact on all who knew her.

She was a devoted member of Brooklet Community Church, where she also taught pre-k.

She found joy in life’s simple pleasures: relaxing at home with her family, cuddling with her beloved dog, Ash, and enjoying the timeless music of Fleetwood Mac on her back porch.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

She leaves behind her loving husband of 42 years, Charles B. McGuire; her daughters and sons-in-law, Chelsea and Taylor Nations of Sumter, S.C.; and Emily and Tyler Stone of Dallas, Ga.; and her precious grandchildren, Jett and Quinn Nations. She is also survived by her stepparents, James and Jane Saranko; her stepmother, Sharon Dege; her brothers, Jamie (Courtney) Saranko and Mike Dege; her sister, Chrissy (Eddie) Lanhan; and several dear nieces and nephews.

The family will receive visitors on Friday, April 18th, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.

In keeping with Denise’s wishes, no formal memorial service will be held.

The family extends heartfelt gratitude to Ogeechee Area Hospice — especially nurses, Stephanie, Cindy and Rhonda — for their extraordinary care; Brooklet Community Church, Brooklet Drug, as well as the lovely Saturday lunch ladies at Brooklet Community Church for their ongoing support.

Special thanks are also given to Bobby and Sherril, Dan and Gay, James and Kendra, Ms. Gail, Cheryl and Tom, Sylvia and Chris, Ron and Pam, Karen and Clayton, Scott and Denise, Pastors Rick and Tom and Don and Sherrie for their kindness, prayers and friendship throughout Denise’s journey.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly asks that memorial contributions be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at www.stjude.org or at 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Statesboro Herald, April 16, 2025

