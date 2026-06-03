Obituary - DeLaine Daniels Tyson

DeLaine Daniels Tyson of Brooklet passed away on June 1, 2026, at Ogeechee Area Hospice inpatient facility in Statesboro after an extended illness. Delaine was born on March 17, 1938, in Aiken, South Carolina, to Marion Joe Daniels and Cleone Brooks Daniels. She was raised in Richmond Hill, Georgia, where she graduated from Richmond Hill High School in 1957. She completed her education at Bolen-Draughn Business College in Savannah, Georgia.

In 1961, Delaine became the beloved wife of Billy G. Tyson of Brooklet. She was a valuable administrative assistant and civil service employee of Hunter Army Airfield and Fort Stewart for 27 years, retiring in 1988. She later enjoyed her part-time employment with the City of Brooklet.

DeLaine was an active and faithful member of Brooklet Community Church (formerly Brooklet Methodist Church). She was a longtime choir member, a member of the Hope Sunday School Class and the church's women’s organizations. Her huge pot of chicken and dumplings were always a sought-after treat at all church dinners.

In addition to being a wife, mother and employee, Delaine was always supportive of her husband, Billy, in his position as president of Farmers and Merchants Bank.

She enjoyed playing bridge and taking trips with friends, especially to the beach. She was proud to cheer for both the Bulldogs and the Eagles football teams.

After retiring, she joined the Brooklet Garden Club and enjoyed growing flowers and vegetables at their home.

DeLaine was preceded in death by her parents.

She is survived by her husband of nearly 65 years, Billy G. Tyson; her daughter, Tammy Tyson of Atlanta; her son and daughter-in-love, Bill and Kim Tyson of Brooklet; three grandsons, Turner Tyson and his financee’, Brenna Hohl of Washington, D.C.; Gunnar Tyson and his wife, Emma Grace, of Rincon; and Konner Tyson of Brooklet; as well as her niece, Judy Joiner Saxon of Waynesboro.

The family would like to express their appreciation to the staff of Southern Manor Senior Living for their loving care of DeLaine during her stay with them.

The family will receive visitors on Thursday, June 4, 2026, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.

The funeral service will be Friday, June 5, at 2 p.m. at Brooklet Community Church with the Rev. Dr. Rick Mitchell and the Rev. Richard Turner officiating.

Her body will lie in state one hour prior to the service.

Interment will follow at Brooklet City Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be her grandsons and Donnie Mallard, Will Mallard, JoJo Grooms, Bobby Lupton and Lee Gardner.

Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Hope Sunday School Class, John Wesley Sunday School Class and the staff and caregivers of Southern Manor Senior Living.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, GA 30459; or to Brooklet Community Church, P.O. Box 296, Brooklet, GA 30415.

Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory in Brooklet is in charge of the arrangements.

Statesboro Herald, June 4, 2026

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