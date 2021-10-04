Obituary - Deborah Louise Wallace

STATESBORO -- Ms. Deborah Louise Wallace, 69 years young, of Statesboro, passed away Friday, September 17, 2021, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center after a brief illness.She was born in Savannah, Georgia, to Thomas Cecil Wallace Sr. and Myrtle Bland Wallace of Statesboro, Georgia.She was a 1970 graduate of Statesboro High School. In 1992, she graduated from Georgia Southern University with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.Being a nurse brought her a sense of fulfillment and was one of her greatest accomplishments. She enjoyed taking care of others and being an advocate for her patients, especially in home health care.Her other greatest accomplishments were her two children, Amanda and Matthew; and four grandchildren, Aubrey, Raylinn, Olivia and William.She instilled them with good values and a love for the Lord. They were her world and felt honored to be their mother and Gigi.In her spare time, she enjoyed listening to music, reading, crafting and watching Westerns with her dog, Zeke.She is preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Myrtle (Bland) Wallace; and granddaughter, Olivia Figg.She is survived by her children, Amanda Cleath (Nels) of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; and Matthew Figg (Crissy) of Hiawassee, Georgia; three grandchildren, Aubrey, Raylinn and William; two brothers, Tommy Wallace of Belton, South Carolina; and the Rev. Jason Wallace (Susan) of Salt Lake City, Utah; as well as several nieces and nephews.The services will be held in private by the immediate family and a memorial service will be conducted at a later date.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to Hospice of Chattanooga.Statesboro Herald, October 5, 2021

