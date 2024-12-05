Obituary - Deborah "Debbie" Coffey Allen

Deborah "Debbie" Coffey Allen, age 59, passed away on Saturday, November 30, 2024, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center in Statesboro, Ga. She was born on June 14, 1965, in Lynchburg, Virginia.

Debbie received an associate’s degree in Nursing from Trident Technical College in Charleston, S.C.; her undergraduate degree in Nursing at Liberty University in Lynchburg, Va., with a minor in business administration; her MSN at Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Va.; and her Ph.D. at Hampton University in Hampton, Va.

She held several elected office positions within her local nurse practitioner organizations in Virginia and Georgia and served as the president of the local Sigma Theta Tau Honor Society (Mu Kappa Chapter). She was the Graduate Program director in the School of Nursing at Georgia Southern University before her retirement in 2017.

She thoroughly enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, teaching them how to cook and swim, as well as baking and decorating for the holidays with her family.

Her family is grateful for the time that God let them spend with Debbie, but they know that she is now at peace in the arms of Jesus and is reunited with her daddy.

Debbie is survived by her loving husband, Sidney Allen; her mother, Carolyn Brooks; her children, Stephen Allen (Sarah) and Amie Allen; her grandchildren, Stephen Allen Jr., Christopher Allen, Hunter Allen, Mason Allen, Joseph Awwad, Sara Awwad and Hannah Awwad; and her sisters, Cynthia McKinney, Regina Scott and Joy Strickfaden.

She is preceded in death by her loving father, the Rev. Jack L. Brooks.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, December 6, 2024 at 11 a.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home with Dr. John Waters officiating.

The family will receive friends following the service.

Arrangements made through Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro.





Statesboro Herald, December 5, 2024

