Obituary - Dea. Lonnie Lavel Lee

A native of Bulloch County, Dea. Lonnie Lavel Lee, the son of the late Council and Odella Lee, peacefully passed away on Tuesday, September 9, 2025, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center. He was 75 years old.

A proud class of 1968 graduate of William James High School, Dea. Lee furthered his education at Morris Brown College (MBC), an esteemed HBCU, where he majored in music.

Dea. Lee had a deep love for music, especially classical music, and his passion for the arts was reflected in his life and service.

He honorably served his country in the United States Air Force, where he was a member of the drum and bugle corps.

His service extended beyond the military, as he was a dedicated member of the Action Pact Senior Center in Bulloch County, where he served as former chaplain and sang in the choir. He also faithfully served as a deacon at the Historical First African Baptist Church for many years.

He was a longtime employee at his family-owned business, Lee's Restaurant, where he devoted many years to serving the community. Mr. Lee also worked at Legacy Link and Dairy Queen, but it was at Dairy Queen where he spent the remainder of his career, leaving a lasting impact on both his colleagues and the customers he served until his passing.

Dea. Lee leaves to cherish his precious memories: his loving wife, Margo Lee of Statesboro, Ga.; one son, John Council Lee of St. Louis, Mo.; two stepdaughters, Sherri Hinson of Ewa Beach, Hawaii; and Linda Swinson of Statesboro, Ga.; two stepsons, Sean Hinson of Philadelphia, Pa.; and James Hinson of Statesboro, Ga.; two brothers, the Rev. James David (Brenda) Lee of Columbia, S.C.; and Trustee Eddie Geffro (Barbara A.) Lee of Stonecrest, Ga.; one sister, Beatrice (Kenneth) Baker of Cartersville, Ga.; four sisters-in-law, Patricia McBride of Statesboro, Ga.; Deborah Cottman of Statesboro, Ga.; Clorie Wilson of Savannah, Ga.; and Barbara White Lee Garvin of Rincon, Ga.; one aunt, Mrs. Adeline Wigfall Jones of South Bend, Ind.; nieces, nephews, 22 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren and a host of beloved great-nieces, great-nephews, family and friends.

Visitation will be held on Friday, September 19, 2025, from 5 p.m.—7 p.m. at Historical First African Baptist Church, 124 Bobby Donaldson Avenue, Statesboro, GA 30458.

The celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, September 20, 2025, at 11 a.m. at Whitesville Full Gospel Worship Center, 306 Shelby Street, Statesboro, GA 30458. Interment will be held on Monday, September 22, 2025, at Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 8819 U.S. Highway 301, Glennville, GA 30427.

Statesboro Herald, September 18, 2025

