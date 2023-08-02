Obituary - Dea. Freddie Walter Grant Sr.

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Dea. Freddie Walter Grant Sr., age 90, departed this life Saturday, July 30, 2023, at his home following a lengthy illness.

He was born in Screven County, Georgia, to the late Walter H. Grant and Cora Lee Jones Grant. He was a lifelong native of Statesboro, Georgia.

Dea. Grant was a faithful member of the St. Paul Baptist Church, where he served as chairman of the Deacon Board, the Willing Workers, the Brotherhood and served as financial chairman until his health began to fail.

After honorably serving in the United States Army, he decided to further his education by attending night school and received his high school diploma.

His hobbies include fishing at the Savannah River, gardening and cutting his lawn.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Alice Deloach Grant; four children, Pedetha Grant, Sheila Grant Johnson, Elizabeth Miles and Tameka Feoan Grant; his brothers, Willie Joe Grant and Clinton Garfield Grant; and a sister, Lois Hodges.

He leaves to cherish his memories: two daughters, Linda Douglas, Statesboro, Ga.; and Marietta Mangram, Brunswick, Ga.; five sons, Alfred Grant Sr., Register, Ga.; Arthur (Betty) Grant, Freddie (Nikki) Grant Jr., Winford (Saundra) Grant, all of Statesboro, Ga.; and Pasquale (Keisha) Grant, Harkin, Texas; a bonus cousin and grandson, Derek Scott, Atlanta, Ga.; a son-in-law, Carl Johnson; 27 grandchildren, a host of great-grandchildren, several great-great-grandchildren, a sister-in-law, Bernice Grant, Statesboro, Ga.; a host of loving nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

A visitation for Dea. Grant will be held 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, August 4, 2023, at the chapel of Hill’s Mortuary.

Dea. Grant will lie in state on the day of the service from noon until the funeral hour. There will be no viewing after the eulogy.

The funeral service for Dea. Freddie W. Grant Sr. will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, August 5, 2023, at the Original First African Baptist Church with the Rev. Christopher M. Culbreth I, pastor; the Rev. Shun Newson, presiding; and the Rev. Arthur Williams as eulogist. Burial will follow in the Bulloch Memorial Gardens.

Final rites have been entrusted to Hill’s Mortuary, Inc.





Statesboro Herald, August 2, 2023

