Obituary - Dea. Alvin Wesley

Deacon Alvin Wesley, age 67, passed away on Monday, October 24, 2022, at his residence under the care of Regency SouthernCare Hospice in Statesboro, Ga.

He was a Bulloch County native and a 1973 graduate of Statesboro High School in Statesboro, Ga., and a graduate of Swainsboro Technical College in Swainsboro, Ga.

He was a member of Second Saint John Missionary Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon and on the van ministry.

He retired from Lowe's Home Improvement in Statesboro, Ga., as a guard shack associate.

He leaves to cherish memories with his wife, Barbara Wesley, Statesboro, Ga.; children, Nicole Wesley, Statesboro, Ga.; Jacquelyn (Rozell) Lawrence, Portal, Ga.; Betty (Michael) Robbins and Louis (Juanita) Major, both of Statesboro, Ga.; Virginia (Eric) Golden, Sylvania, Ga.; Carlene (Kevin) Hunter, Willingboro, N.J.; Patricia (Vincent) Taylor, Locust Grove, Ga.; and Keyana Major, Statesboro, Ga.; sisters, Winnette Bradley, Augusta, Ga.; and Catherine Marshall, Hephzibah, Ga.; brother, Calvin Wesley Jr., Atlanta, Ga.; best friend, Bobby Hendrix, Boston, Mass.; special granddaughter, Taylor Powell; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends.

A walk-through viewing will be held on Friday, October 28, 2022, from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. in the Statesboro Chapel of Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc.

The celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Second Saint John Missionary Baptist Church, 1212 McDougald Parkway (Fair Road), Statesboro, GA 30458, with the pastor, the Rev. Craig R. Tremble, as eulogist. Interment will be held in the church cemetery.

Dea. Alvin Wesley will lie in state from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. at the church.

We will adhere to CDC guidelines.

Final arrangements have been entrusted to Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc., Statesboro Chapel, 238 West Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.



Statesboro Herald, October 27, 2022

