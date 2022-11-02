Obituary - Dawn Erickson

Dawn Erickson was born on January 31, 1961, to parents Norman and Elsie Mae Johnson (Edgar) of Fort Lauderdale, Fla.Shortly after graduating from Boyd Anderson High School, she wed her first and only husband, Mark Erickson, in 1979. Together, they raised a family of three children, Jeremy, Deanna and Miles.After moving to Savannah in 1981, Dawn's early career was in life insurance. She did this for several years before settling down to be a housewife.Having a deep love for animals, Dawn raised and cared for countless cats, dogs and even horses throughout her life.She lived her life with the innocent demeanor of a child, and saw the world through rose lenses.Dawn could always find the good in any situation, and graced the room with light everywhere she went.In her later years, she lived and breathed for her grandchildren. Unfit for just any title, she was given "Ma-Mark" by her third grandchild, and pride fully carried the name for the rest of her life.Dawn is preceded in death by her mother, Elsie Mae Johnson; and her son, Jeremy Phillip Erickson.She is survived by her husband, Mark Erickson; father, Norman Johnson (Jean); siblings, Max Johnson and Wanda Laning (Bob); children, Deanna Shuman (William) and Miles Erickson (Madison); and four grandchildren, Skyler, Abigail, Micah and Milee.The family will receive visitors on Friday, November 4, 2022, from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Susan Roach officiating. Interment will be in Bulloch Memorial Gardens.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, November 3, 2022Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



