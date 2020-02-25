Obituary - David Arthur Gibbs

STATESBORO, Ga. -- David Arthur Gibbs, age 76, died Sunday, February 23, 2020, at his residence under the care of Ogeechee Area Hospice.David was born in Jonesboro, Illinois, and was the son of Elijah Arthur and Lorena Hutchison.After graduating Shawnee High School in Wolf Lake, Illinois, David joined the Air Force and served for eight years.In October of 1966, he married Melinda Wilson and they resided in the Hilton Head/Bluffton area for 45 years before returning to Statesboro in 2019.In his spare time, David enjoyed boating, fishing and shrimping.He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Delores Yates.Surviving are his wife of 53 years, one son, David Jason Gibbs of Statesboro; five sisters, Venita Lingle, Linda Koch, Lois Crites, Patricia Johnson and Sue Eudy; one brother, Norman Gibbs; and a sister-in-law, Bonnie Clark.The family will have a private memorial service followed by an open visitation for friends on Thursday from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at their residence, 113 Spotted Fawn Road South, Statesboro, Georgia 30461.Memorial contributions may be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, Georgia 30459.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, February 25, 2020

