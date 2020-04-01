Obituary - David Allen Heath Sr.

David Allen Heath Sr., age 63, passed away Monday, March 30, 2020, at his home in Statesboro following a sudden illness.David was born September 17, 1956, in Metter, Ga., to Leslie and Addie Lee Heath.As a younger man, he served his country in the Air Force and National Guard for more than 20 years.Later, he was employed as a mechanic for Stringer Tire Service, Nevil Tire and Farm Mart. More recently, he worked at Claxton Poultry.He loved his family and worked hard to make sure they had what they needed to succeed in life.David was always good with his hands and his exceptional strength was recognized by all that knew him.He is preceded in death by his grandparents, his father, Leslie Cleveland Heath; his mother, Addie Lee Hyman Heath; four brothers, Luther Hyman, James Douglas Heath, Johnny Lee Heath and Jamie Cleveland Heath; and two sisters,; Lois Heath and Linda Leister.David is survived by and will be forever loved and sadly missed by his wife, Betty Lynn Driggers Heath of Statesboro; and two sons, David Allen Heath II of Statesboro and Leslie Allen Heath of Metter. Also, remembered eternally by his two sisters, Wanda Gail Gay (Larry) of Metter and Brenda Heath DeLoach of Claxton; and two brothers, Ricky Dean Heath of Townsend, Jacky Sherman Heath of Brooklet. David was blessed to have loved and raised two stepchildren as if they were his own, Cassandra Dee Fann (Jason) and Donald Robert Morris Jr. (Shey). He also loved and is survived by several grandchildren and great grandchildren.Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private graveside service and burial will be held in Bulloch Memorial Gardens on Friday, April 3.Deal Funeral Directors of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, April 2, 2020Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



