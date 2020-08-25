Obituary - Darvin Kenneth Andrews

Darvin Kenneth Andrews passed away August 9 at home in Ladson, South Carolina.He is survived by Beverly, his wife of 58 years; their three children, Sherry Ferguson, Dawn Andrews and Kenneth Andrews; their spouses, Scott Ferguson, Andrew Robinson and Kim Andrews; grandchildren, Stephen Ferguson, Sophie Ferguson and Logan Andrews Hayden; and a great-grandchild on the way, Kyleigh Hayden.A sharecropper’s son, Darvin was born June 19, 1939, in Lyons, Georgia, and grew up in Tattnall County. At 19, he enlisted in the Navy and they educated him, trained him and showed him the world. A proud veteran, it was no secret that Darvin loved his country.After retiring as a chief petty officer, Darvin worked in the shipyards and at South Carolina Electric and Gas. He retired again in 2001 and spent his days hunting, fishing, shrimping and “piddling” in his garden.A beautifully simple man, Darvin found joy in the world’s quiet spaces. He loved the outdoors and shared that love with his children. There were many perfect days spent crabbing at the shorelines and fishing in the creeks.He will be remembered for the light and laughter he brought and for the smile that rarely left his face.The family will scatter his ashes at Hickory Hill on the A.J. Hackle Farm in Georgia, truly the land he loved.Those wishing to honor him may send donations to the Disabled American Veterans at DAV.org or woundedwarriorproject.org.Statesboro Herald, August 26, 2020Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



