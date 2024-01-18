Obituary - Daniel “Mark” Hunnicutt

On January 16, 2024, Mark Hunnicutt went to be home with the Lord.

Mark was born in Statesboro, Ga., to Lindsay Foy Hunnicutt and Charlotte (Pye) Hunnicutt.

Mark graduated from Groves High School in 1979 and went on to being a valued member of the Local 96 Heat and Frost Insulators and Allied workers.

Mark served in a long career of highly-skilled field work, both locally and nationally, before becoming the business agent on behalf of Local 96. where he served faithfully until his passing.

Mark’s most valued possession was family, to include wife, Doris; son, Kevin; daughter, Karen; brother, Tim; and sister, Kamela.

Mark was also an avid outdoorsman and skilled craftsman.

He enjoyed maintaining his Bulloch County property, gardening, traveling, exploring, fishing, spending time with his family and especially his beloved fishing buddy and grandson, Zayle.

Mark was preceded in death by his mother, Charlotte; and father, Lindsay.

Surviving are his wife, Doris; his son, Kevin; a grandson, Zayle; his daughter, Karen; a brother, Tim; and sister, Kamela.

The family will receive visitors from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Friday, January 19th, 2024, at Joiner–Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro, Georgia.

The funeral will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Joiner–Anderson Funeral Home with Pastor Tim Huffingham officiating. Interment and graveside service will be at Bulloch Memorial Gardens following the funeral service on Saturday.

Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, January 18, 2024

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.







