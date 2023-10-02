Obituary - Dale Anthony Brown

SYLVANIA, Ga. -- Dale Anthony Brown, 58, of Sylvania, widower of Donna Darlene Arnold Brown, passed away on Thursday, September 28, 2023.

Dale was born in Louisville, Kentucky, on November 9, 1964, to Marilyn Jenkins Hammons and the late Marvin Brown.

Dale was a truck driver and enjoyed being a lifelong tourist.

He was a member of the Newington Baptist Church and a member of Sons of Confederate Veterans.

Dale was preceded in death by his wife, Donna Brown; father, Marvin Anthony Brown; daughter, Miranda Gleber; stepfathers, Myles Roger Gill Sr. and James A. Hammons Sr.; and his brothers, Donald Hammons and Allen Jenkins.

Those who will cherish his memory include his daughters and sons-in-law, Donna La Shawn Oglesby, Amanda and Alex Harp and Faith Brown; son, Harold J. Jarreau; grandchildren, Weston Brown, Makayla Love, Bella Oglesby; stepbrothers and sisters, James Hammons, Teresa Morrison, Paula Hammons, David Hammons; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

The Rev. Jim Long officiated the funeral service that was held on Monday, October 2, 2023, at Thompson-Strickland-Waters Funeral Home Chapel in Sylvania, Georgia.

Please share your thoughts and memories about Dale and his life at www.thompsonstricklandwaters.com.





Statesboro Herald, October 3, 2023

