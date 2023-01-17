Obituary - Craig Kent Kellogg

Craig Kent Kellogg, loving husband and father, died peacefully on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at Gentilly Gardens, Statesboro.He was born on December 3, 1937, to Langdon C. and Anna (Dresser) Kellogg in Westfield, Massachusetts.After graduating from Boca Ciega High School in St. Petersburg, Florida, Craig went on to study chemistry at Georgia Tech, where he received his doctorate in 1963.Dr. Kellogg was a chemistry professor at Georgia Southern University for 33 years from 1966-1999.He is preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Bernice Forrest Kellogg; his son, Robert Kellogg; and his son-in-law, Michael Robbins.He is survived by two daughters, Laura Robbins of Senoia, Georgia; and Carol (Sandy) Sanders of Charleston, South Carolina; five grandchildren who he loved dearly, Jessica Kellogg, Zachary Robbins, Anna Catherine Robbins, Sarah Sanders and Sydney Sanders; his brother, Dwight Kellogg; and many special nieces and nephews.Craig was a faithful and devoted member of Pittman Park United Methodist Church, where he loved spending time in service.He had a special place in his heart for the youth of the church and the children at PPEC.He was also a member of the American Chemical Society and a volunteer member of the Silver Linings Club.Craig enjoyed taking long walks, working puzzles, volunteering at the church and watching sporting events.He had special family memories at Cathance Lake in Maine and Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.The family would like to express their thanks to the loving caregivers at Gentilly Gardens and Regency SouthernCare Hospice and to the wonderful staff and special friends at Pittman Park, who have always been so kind.In his memory, friends may make memorial donations to Pittman Park United Methodist Church, 1102 Fair Road, Statesboro, Georgia 30458.Statesboro Herald, January 17, 2023

