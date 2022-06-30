Obituary - Clarice Evelyn Mason Jones

PEMBROKE -- After 94 full years of life and love, Clarice Evelyn Mason Jones entered into eternal rest on June 29, 2022. She peacefully died at home surrounded by her family.Mrs. Jones was born in Pembroke, Ga., on June 21, 1928, to the late Loren and Corrine Mason.After completing high school, she graduated from Drayton Business College in Savannah and then pursued a career with Savannah Electric Power Company.While in Savannah, she met her husband, Ray, and was happily married for 64 years.She is survived by her six children and the late Timothy Sapp, Charles (Tanya) Jones of Mallorysville, Ga.; Sidney (Bea) Jones of Pembroke, Ga.; Kathleen (Perry) Santos of Edmond, Okla.; Benjamin (Aiza) Jones of Pembroke, Ga.; Joseph (Donna) Jones of Pembroke and Jay (Joy) Sapp of Houston; and 12 grandchildren.She was an active member of the Pembroke United Methodist Church.Through her deep faith, she lived a life of serving others. She loved her community and was instrumental in the success of Pembroke’s Hometown Taskforce.She truly exemplified I Corinthians 13:13, which tells us that the greatest of all gifts is love.Visitation will be held 9 a.m. until 10 a.m. Saturday, July 2, 2022, at Pembroke United Methodist Church.The funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 2, 2022, at the church with the Rev. David Miller officiating. Interment will follow in Northside Cemetery.To sign the online register, please visit www.flanderspowellfuneralhome.com.Flanders Powell Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of the arrangements for Mrs. Clarice Evelyn Mason Jones.Statesboro Herald, June 30, 2022Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



