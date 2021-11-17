Obituary - Clarence “CJ” Bernard Morris

PORTAL, Ga. -- Clarence “CJ” Bernard Morris, age 13, departed this life Wednesday, November 10, 2021, at his residence.

CJ was a seventh grade student at Portal Middle High School, where he was an outside linebacker and defensive end on the Portal Middle High School football team.

He was looking forward to being an upcoming member of the Portal Middle School soccer team.

He leaves behind to cherish his memories: his biological parents, Clarence Chavers and Angela M. Collins; adoptive parents, Tendai and Jan Haggins; his brother, Will Morris; grandmothers, Peggy Chavers and Brenda Morris; great-grandmother, Lucille Williams; aunts, Latisha Chavers, Lukeysha Chavers, Sharon Williams and Rachael Davis; his favorite teacher, Ashley Thompson; his best friend, Jamel Williams; beloved pets, Jericho, Savage and Dora; as well as many siblings, aunts, uncles other relatives and friends, who touched his life.

Public visitation for Mr. Morris will be held Friday evening, November 19, 2021, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Pine Grove Holiness Church, 100 Hagins Connector, Portal, GA 30450.

The funeral service for Mr. Clarence Bernard “CJ” Morris will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, November 20, 2021, at the Pine Grove Holiness Church with Elder Donald Chavers Jr., presiding, and pastor Tony Brown, eulogist. Burial will be held at his home.

Final rites have been entrusted to Hill’s Mortuary, Inc.



Statesboro Herald, November 18, 2021

