Obituary -- Chester Sroczynski

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Chester Sroczynski of Statesboro, Ga., passed away Friday, May 5, 2023, at the Candler County Hospital.

He was a native of Worcester, Mass., and a long-time resident of Bulloch County.

He was a controller/accountant for Adrian Homes.

Chester was a Florida State University alumnus and a die-hard Red Sox fan.

He was a single parent for many years before remarrying.

Chester was an avid golfer and enjoyed gardening. He was a Jeopardy enthusiast, a beauty pageant judge, a Girl Scout leader and a coach for girls’ softball.

Chester enjoyed volunteering for the AARP preparing tax returns.

Survivors include his wife, Lynne Sroczynski of Statesboro; his daughter, Misty (Sam) Sroczynski-Smith of Augusta, Ga.; his stepdaughter, Meredith (Will) Conoly of Newnan, Ga.; his stepson, Brent (Alex) Sanders of Longmont, Colo.; his sisters, Dorothy Anderson of East Harwich, Mass.; and Joan Sroczynski of Worcester, Mass.; his grandchildren, Griffin Conoly, Myra Conoly and Evan Sanders; his nieces, Brooke and Ashley Anderson; his nephew, Michael (Kathy) Anderson. Chester leaves behind his beloved dog, Bingo.

A memorial service will be at the Chapel of Deal Funeral Directors Thursday, May 11, 2023, at 1 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Statesboro Food Bank, 400 Donnie Simmons Way, Statesboro, GA 30458.

Deal Funeral Directors of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, May 9, 2023

