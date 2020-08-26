Obituary - Charlotte Goodson Sheffield

Charlotte Sheffield, 84, of Statesboro, Ga., passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Monday, August 24, 2020, at The Gardens at Southern Manor.Charlotte was born in Miami, Fla., on January 22, 1936, to the late E.B. and Emily Goodson. She was the middle of three children and a best friend to her older sister, the late Gilda Kidd.To know Charlotte was to know of her love for Ernest Lee. She met Ernest in Miami, Fla., while she was fundraising as a cadet and he was in the Navy. After only five months, they eloped with some friends on April 17, 1954, and later had their marriage blessed in September of that year.Charlotte spent her time as a dedicated wife and mother of three boys, Darryl, Scott and Roger, until she decided to return to school and become a registered nurse at the age of 32.She worked at Hialeah Hospital in Hialeah, Florida, and later celebrated a surprise pregnancy at age 39, which led to the birth of her only daughter, Susan.In the summer of 1984, she and Ernest moved to Screven County, Ga., where they spent their retirement years surrounded by family and friends and where she was a committed member of Wade’s Baptist Church in Cooperville, Ga.Charlotte enjoyed taking pictures, dancing in the kitchen with Ernest Lee, spending time at the ball fields while raising her boys, her neighborhood “birthday club,” sewing, cooking, sending and collecting greeting cards and living near her daughter and youngest grandchildren.A beloved daughter, sister, wife, mom, Memaw and Mimi, Charlotte was immensely loved and will be dearly missed by all who had the honor of being loved by her in this lifetime.She is preceded in death by her parents, Emily and E.B. Goodson; her sister, Gilda Kidd; and her husband, Ernest Lee Sheffield, to whom she was married for 49 wonderful years.She is survived by her son, Darryl Sheffield; his wife, Leslie; and their son, Emery; son, Rickey Scott Sheffield; his wife, Joyce; and their children, Kyle (Jacqui), Katie (Matt) and Keri; son, Roger Sheffield; his wife, Julie; and their children, Ross (Albritton), Ryan (Samantha) and Lacey; daughter, Susan Baird; her husband, Tray; and their children, Morgan, Caroline and Brody; as well as 11 great-grandchildren!A graveside service honoring her life will be held at Screven County Memorial Cemetery at 810 East Ogeechee Street, Sylvania, GA, 30467.Memorial flowers may be sent to Deal Funeral Directors at 22757 U.S. Highway 80, Statesboro, GA 30461.Statesboro Herald, August 27, 2020Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



