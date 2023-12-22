Obituary - Charlotte Blitch Minter

COLUMBUS, Ga. -- Charlotte Blitch Minter died in Columbus, Georgia, on December 20, 2023.

Charlotte was born in Statesboro, Georgia, on September 7th, 1936, to William Homer "Jack" and Lottie P. Blitch.

She was a graduate of Statesboro High School, Georgia Southern University and FSU, where she earned a master's in art history.

She taught art history at Florida Community College in Jacksonville, where she was promoted through the ranks to become president of FCCJ's North campus.

Retiring in 2000, she built an adobe casita in Abiquiu, New Mexico, where she became active in northern New Mexico arts and cultural affairs.

In Florida, she was a founding member of the Martin County League of Women Voters, a docent instructor at the Jacksonville Art Museum and was elected into Leadership Jacksonville.

She was an organizer of the successful Atlantic Beach Homeowners Association To Block High Rise Condominiums.

Charlotte was a ringleader of the North Beach Womens Circle and was lovingly known by neighborhood teenagers as "Ms. Police."

She was an elder of the Atlantic Beach Presbyterian Church.

Charlotte is survived by her partner, James H. Minter Jr.; daughter, Catherine Ashley Newhaller (and her husband, Dan); and her son, James Horne Minter III (and his wife, Lisa); and her grandchildren, Samantha Elise Newhaller, Leland Daniel Newhaller, Isabella Jordan Minter and Benjamin Ross Anders.

In 2022, she returned with Jim to Columbus, Georgia, where they were active in the Historic District Preservation Society.

Memorials in her name may be contributed to The Carter Center.





Statesboro Herald, December 23, 2023

