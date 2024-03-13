Obituary - Charles Richard “Rick” Williams

Charles Richard “Rick” Williams, age 76, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, March 12th, 2024, at Ogeechee Area Hospice inpatient facility in Statesboro, Ga.

Rick was born on September 25th, 1947, in Savannah, Ga., to Mr. Charles Richard Williams Sr. and Mrs. Miriam Smith Williams.

He moved to Bulloch County at a young age and was raised in Statesboro.

Rick was a 1966 graduate of Statesboro High School, then served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He served two tours in Vietnam and later 20+ years in the National Guard until his retirement.

While in the National Guard, Rick worked at Ft. Stewart in DRMO, decommissioning military equipment. He later worked for Highland Express Transportation for 14 years, driving recruits, and was honored for driving over 1,000,000 miles.

He was a faithful member and “Charter Member Child” of Pittman Park United Methodist Church in Statesboro.

Rick was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his wife of 22 years, Sue Williams; his children, Charlie Williams, Michael Williams, Charles Hendley and Trey (Ashley) Hendley; eight grandchildren, three great-granddaughters, his brother and sister-in-law, Bobby and Gail Williams; his sister-in-law and her husband, Teresa and Jimmy Futch, three daughters-in-law, as well as several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive visitors on Friday from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.

The funeral will follow at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Dr. Jonathan Smith officiating. Interment will follow at Bulloch Memorial Gardens.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, March 14, 2024

