Obituary - Charles R. “Charlie” Jones

Charles R. “Charlie” Jones entered his heavenly home peacefully during his sleep on November 26, 2023.

Charles was born on October 3, 1943, to the late Charles Henry Jones and Wilma Riggs Jones.

Charlie was born in Bulloch County, where he spent most of his life.

He attended Bulloch County Schools.

He was married to his childhood playmate, Patty Hulsey Jones, for 58 years.

His work took him to North Carolina for a short time, but he soon returned to Bulloch County.

After returning, he worked for various construction companies, including H. A. Sack, Wilton Yawn Inc. and Flour Daniels, to name a few.

He and his wife started Jones Backhoe and Welding Company, working on many government installations over the years.

He found great joy in giving to others, always making sure to help meet people’s needs.

Charlie, known as “Charles” to his family and church, was a devoted member and chairman of the board of deacons at Clito Baptist Church. He was also a member of Gideons International and the Georgia Plumbers Trade Association.

Charles loved his God, his family and his church.

In addition to his parents, Charles was preceded in death by his brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Joe and Maxine Hulsey; brother-in-law, Charlie Hulsey; sister-in-law, Florette Hulsey; and brother-in-law, Joyce Skinner.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son, Vaughn Jones (Sandy); a daughter, Kriste Pope (Tommy); two granddaughters, Whitney Jones and Jade Jones (Wesley Triplett); and two great-granddaughters, Skylynn Everly Jones and Parker Jones Byrne. He is also survived by two sisters, Janell Skinner and Belle (Rupert) Gay; a sister-in-law, Cindy Hulsey; and a brother-in-law, Bill English. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

The family will receive visitors on Tuesday, November 28, 2023, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.

The funeral service will be Wednesday, November 29th, at 11 a.m. at Clito Baptist Church, officiated by Dr. Byron Twigg.

The body will lie in state one hour prior to the service.

Interment will be at Clito Baptist Church Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Benji Hall, Clifford Calhoun, Eric Prosser, Charles Overstreet, David Heape and Jerry Culp.

Honorary pallbearers will be Clyde Wilson, Stevie Cleary and Wesley Withrow.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Gideons International at https://www.gideons.org/donate; or send donations to P.O. Box 1512, Sylvania, GA 30467.

Statesboro Herald, November 28, 2023

