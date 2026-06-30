Obituary - Charles Lamar Dunn

Charles Lamar Dunn, age 93, of Statesboro, Georgia, passed away peacefully on June 28, 2026. He was born in Atlanta, Georgia, to the late Cyrus Napoleon Dunn and the late Jewel Langham Dunn.

Charles graduated from Brown High School in Atlanta, Georgia, in 1952. He married Suzanne Stewart on May 15, 1953, at Gordon Street Presbyterian in Atlanta and joined the Army the following month. Charles was honored to serve his country as a soldier in the United States Army 803rd Airborne. Throughout his life, he proudly displayed his Army Airborne insignia and would catch us off guard at times by demonstrating a PLF (parachute landing fall) from the coffee table.

Charles and Suzanne moved their family to Stockbridge from West End in 1969, where Charles worked for Delta Airlines. During this time, they joined Stockbridge Presbyterian Church.

Charlie, as he was known to his co-workers, retired from Delta in 1994 after almost three decades.

In 2005, they moved to Statesboro, Georgia, where they became members of First Presbyterian Church and Charles joined the Kiwanis Club.

As an active member of these PCUSA churches, Charles was an elder and served on various committees. He and Suzanne served as youth leaders, starting in the 1970s, and started taking youth to Montreat Conference Center in Montreat, North Carolina, for many years. Over the years, they continued to visit Montreat with their children and grandchildren, and the entire family has many wonderful memories of faith being renewed while at that beautiful, sacred place.

Charles was a devoted father and friend whose steady presence and caring heart left a lasting impression on everyone he met. He truly listened to his family. Charles enjoyed sharing and talking about his knife collection with visitors.

After retirement, he became a bicycle enthusiast, riding in long distance events in the Georgia Golden Olympics. Charles was a finalist in several races and advanced to participate in the National Senior Games. He continued to ride until the age of 93.

Charles kept his family entertained with his light-hearted and humorous wisdom. He never missed an opportunity to share a laugh or provide encouragement, and his life was a testament to his faith and unconditional love.

Charles is survived by his children, Chuck (Becky) Dunn, Sid (Teena) Dunn, John (Stephanie) Dunn and Susan (Leo) Parrish; six grandchildren, Aaron (Jennifer) Dunn, Andrea (Niki) Giovacchini, Taylor (Haley) Dunn, Adam (Tyler) Cooper-Dunn, Allie Dunn (Rick McCullough), Haley Barrett (Will); seven great-grandchildren, William, Waylon and Scarlett Dunn, Collins Giovacchini, Lily and Oliver Dunn and Zoey McCullough. He is also survived by his two sisters-in-law, Charlene Dunn and Elizabeth Cochran; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Serving as pallbearers will be Will Barrett, Adam Cooper-Dunn, Tyler Cooper-Dunn, Aaron Dunn, Taylor Dunn, Niki Giovacchini and Rick McCullough.

A service of witness to the resurrection will be held on Wednesday, July 1, at First Presbyterian Church Statesboro, 1215 Fair Road, Statesboro, Georgia 30458.

Visitation will be held at 9 a.m. with the service to follow at 10 a.m.

The Rev. Susan Lazar Haynes will preside over the service.

A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, July 1, at 4 p.m. at Westview Cemetery, 1680 Westview Drive Southwest, Atlanta, Georgia 30310. The Rev. Kristy Ray will preside over the graveside service.

As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be sent to First Presbyterian Church Statesboro, 1215 Fair Road, Statesboro, Georgia 30458.

Bulloch Funeral Care and Cremation in Statesboro, Georgia, is in charge of arrangements.

Statesboro Herald, July 1, 2026

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