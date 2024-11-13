Obituary - Charles L. Westenberg III

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Charles Westenberg III. After a courageous 5-month battle with cancer, his journey ended on November 7, 2024, at Ogeechee Area Hospice in Statesboro, Ga.

Charles was born on June 29, 1972, in Manhasset, New York. At age 7, he relocated with his family to Pittsburgh, Pa., where he eventually attended North Allegheny High School and subsequently Bowling Green University.

Charles loved sports, playing soccer, baseball and was on the school's golf team. It was in Pittsburgh where Charles became a lifelong Steeler fan. He cherished meeting "Mean" Joe Greene and Coach Bill Cowher.

He loved the restaurant business, working in various capacities at fine dining restaurants in Charlotte, N.C.; Charleston, S.C.; Hilton Head Island, S.C.; and finally found his home with the Halyard Group on St. Simon Island, Ga., where he worked for the past 12 years.

He was an avid cross-fit participant, competing in many inter-club competitions.

He loved his rescue dog, Riley, and spent many hours working on his cars.

Charles was a loyal friend to all those whose lives he touched, always going out of his way to help in any way he could. His kindness, forgiveness and humility were boundless, as was his ability to make others laugh and lift them up when needed.

Charles is survived by his parents, Charles and Irene Westenberg; his sisters, Katherine Westenberg McCombs and Susan Westenberg LaFever.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Elizabeth Gerard.

The family received visitors on Monday, November 11th, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.

A celebration of life was held on Tuesday at 11 a.m. in the funeral home chapel. Those attending were encouraged to share their love and fondest memories of Charles.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any memorial contributions be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, GA 30459.

Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, November 14, 2024

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.