Obituary - Charles H. (Howard) Elmore

Charles H. (Howard) Elmore, 89, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, August 25, 2021. Howard was born on October 10, 1931, in Jenkins County, Georgia.He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend.He graduated from Garfield High School and went on to further his education at Berry College in Rome, Georgia. He then acquired his master’s degree and six-year certificate from Georgia Southern University.Howard began his teaching career in science at Wadley High School. He then went on to teach at Emanuel County Institute and Jenkins County High School, where he retired after 30 years of dedication.He was chosen Teacher of the Year at Emanuel County Institute and STAR Teacher six times at Jenkins County High School. Howard also served as a radiological instructor for civil defense.He was a Cub Scout master while teaching in Wadley and served as a Boy Scout master while teaching at ECI and Jenkins County.After retiring, Howard went on to serve for 14 years on the Jenkins County Board of Education and was also a member and past president of the Jenkins County Retired Educators.He also served on the board of Ogeechee Area MH, MR & SA and the Jenkins County Hospital Board. He was a former member and president of the Jenkins County Jaycees, served on the Jenkins County Board of Equalization and was also a former member of PAGE and GEA.He was a member of the Garfield United Methodist Church, where he served as MYF counselor, a Sunday school teacher, a member of the Administrative Board, a former treasurer of Church and Charge and a delegate to Annual Conference. He was also a member of Ridgeway Lodge No. 104, where he served as past master and secretary for 30 years.Howard was preceded in death by his wife of over 60 years, Elizabeth Lee Elmore; parents, Mr. and Mrs. C.E. Elmore; sister, Bessie Lee Elmore Saxon; and nephew, W.H Saxon.He is survived by his son, Charles Jacob Elmore (Tammy); three daughters, Rebecca Elmore McLellan (Jim) of Atlanta, Rose Elmore Golis (Tom) of Spring, Texas; and a “daughter/granddaughter”, Tina Elmore Burke (Allen). He has six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.Active pallbearers will be C.J. Elmore, Allen Burke, Blake Gay, Donnie Saxon, Roy Edwards, Ronnie Edwards, Dwayne Lee, Jack Mincey, Bunny Johnson and Andy Lee.Honorary pallbearers will be members of Ridgeway Lodge No. 104.A graveside service will be held at 11:15 a.m. Saturday, August 28th, at Lewis Church Cemetery with the Revs. Mira Barrett and Bryan Price officiating.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Garfield United Methodist Church, c/o Diane M. Womack, P.O. Box 177, Garfield, GA 30425.Crowe-Fields Funeral Home of Millen.Statesboro Herald, August 28, 2021

