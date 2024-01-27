Obituary – Charles Edward Williams

BROOKLET – Charles Edward Williams of Brooklet passed away peacefully on Friday, Jan. 26 at the age of 91.

He was born in Bulloch County on February 6, 1932, to Carlton and Wadie Lee Williams, the fifth eldest of 13 children. He went to work on the farm as a young teenager to help his parents provide for their large family. At the age of 20, he answered the call to serve his country and spent 2 years in the U. S. Army serving in Korea during the Korean Conflict. Following his time in the service, he returned to Brooklet, GA and spent his life farming and raising livestock in the Southeast Bulloch area.

He was a member of the Brooklet United Methodist Church and was baptized in the waters of the Ogeechee River where he loved to spend time fishing and hunting with friends and family at the Go-Bar.

He was preceded in death by his son, Craig Edward Williams; his parents; brothers Jack Williams, Kelly Williams, and Fred Williams; and his sisters Frieda Williams, Nita Williams Scruggs, Mary Lee Tyson, Elizabeth McNanara & Gwendolyn Hazellief.

He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Roseann Fordham Williams, his daughter and son-in-law Stephen and Rosanna Williams Hoyle, and his granddaughters Chyann Rose Hoyle and Jade Lee Hoyle. He is also survived by his brothers, James “Sonny” (Juanita) Williams of Hortense, Ga, Richard (Blanche) Williams of Okeechobee, FL, Jerry (Debbie) Williams of Middleburg, FL; his sister, Joann (Robert) Brooks of Afton, TN; and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be at Joiner Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro Sunday, Jan. 28, from 4-6 p.m.

The funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 29 at Brooklet United Methodist Church with Rev. Chip Strickland and Rev. Rick Mitchell officiating. The body will lie in state one hour prior to the service.

Interment will be at Bulloch Memorial Gardens.

Pallbearers will be Kelly Williams, Robert Fordham, Kevin Fordham, Hal Cromley, Lee Cromley, and Charley Cromley

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Brooklet United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 296, Brooklet, Georgia 30415.

