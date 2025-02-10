Obituary - Cecilene Rushing Jones

Cecilene Rushing Jones, age 86, of Statesboro, Georgia, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her family, on February 8th, 2025. She was born on June 1st, 1938, in Statesboro, Ga., and spent her life as a beloved wife, mother and grandmother.

At the age of 16, Cecilene made the bold decision to fly alone to Hawaii to be with her husband, who was stationed there with the U.S. Army. This moment marked the beginning of a life filled with love, adventure and resilience.

Cecilene was a devoted homemaker who poured her love into her family, especially cherishing her husband, Eugene, and their two boys, Robbie and Jimmy.

She had a deep passion for gardening and cultivated a beautiful collection of flowers that brightened the lives of everyone around her.

She and her husband, Eugene, were lifelong members of Bethlehem Primitive Baptist Church, where they shared many years of faith and fellowship.

She was preceded in death by her father, Lehman Rushing; her mother, Velma Rushing; and her siblings, Billy Rushing, Mary Ann Hart and Morgan Rushing.

She is survived by her loving husband of 70 years, Eugene Talmadge Jones; her two children, Robbie (Kim) Jones and Jimmy (Evelyn) Jones; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who adored her and will forever cherish her memory.

Cecilene was under the compassionate care of Ogeechee Area Hospice, with special thanks to her wonderful home care nurse, Kellie Murray.

Visitation will be held at Bethlehem Primitive Baptist Church on Tuesday, February 11th, beginning at 9:30 a.m., with the funeral service starting at 11 a.m. with Elder John Scott officiating. Interment will immediately follow in the church cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Jason Jones, Josh Jones, Steve Rushing, Joey Hart, Kade Jones and Scott Barnard.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that all donations be made directly to Bethlehem Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, c/o James Deal, 210 Jonathan Road, Statesboro, GA 30458; or Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, GA 30459.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, February 11, 2025

