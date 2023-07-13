Obituary - Carolyn Lee Harvey Lanier

Mrs. Carolyn Lee Harvey Lanier, age 76, passed into rest, Thursday, July 6, 2023, at the Landmark Hospital in Savannah, Georgia.

The native of Statesboro, Georgia was born March 9, 1947, in Vidalia, Georgia to the late Sallie M. Harvey-Kennedy and Robert Harvey.

At an early age, she became a member of the Tremont Temple Baptist Church of Metter, Georgia. Her faithful church service included participation in Sunday school, as a choir member, and she served as church secretary. Over the process of time, she joined Elm Street Church of God and served as Sunday School Superintendent until her death.

She was educated in the public schools of Candler County and was a graduate of the class of 1966. After graduating, she moved to Trenton, New Jersey where she worked for the State Department as a secretary until she and her family moved back to Metter.

Most people remember Carolyn as a kind hearted and loving person who was always taking care of others. These are the traits that led her to become a Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN). She practiced nursing in hospitals, nursing homes, and private duty in Candler and surrounding counties.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by two daughters, Alice Payton, and Stephanie Payton-Rice, two sisters, Lillie Harvey Anderson and Eloise Harvey McTootle, four brothers, Jimmie E. Harvey, William T. Harvey, Robert Louis Harvey and adopted brother, William Thomas Harvey.

She leaves to cherish fond memories, her husband of

22 years ,as she referred to him “Skip” Theo Lanier (The Green Man), two sons, Wendell Harvey and Willie Payton; six step-daughters; Milranda Scott, Tammy Lanier, Stacy Wright, Melissa Brown, Lesa Lanier, and Carol Evans, one step-son Theo Lanier, Jr.; five sisters, Annie Clay of Washington, D. C., Evelyn (Hezekiah) Campbell and Mary Wright both of Statesboro, GA, and Rosalyn (William) Eason of Savannah, GA; one brother, Bennie (Mildred) Harvey of Petersburg, VA; grandchildren she reared, Bryant Payton-Smith, Willie Sheldon, Clyde Bowers and Carolyn (AKA Kassie) Payton, devoted granddaughters, Latoya Best and Shekia Waters-Cornell; Carolyn also leaves 18 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren, brother-in-law Herman Lanier, and sister-in-law Doretha (Rufus) Holt, a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.

A visitation for Mrs. Lanier will be held, Thursday,

July 13, 2023, from 7 pm to 8 pm, in the chapel of Hill’s Mortuary, Inc.

The funeral services for Mrs. Carolyn Lanier, will be held, 11 am Friday, July 14, 2023, at the Elm Street Church of God, with the Pastor Alexander Smith, Jr., officiating. Burial will be in the Lakeside First Baptist Church Cemetery.

Final rites have been entrusted to Hill’s Mortuary, Inc.





Statesboro Herald, July 13, 2023

