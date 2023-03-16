Obituary - Carolyn Bradley Lovett

Ms. Carolyn Bradley Lovett, age 81, passed away Saturday evening, March 11, 2023, at her residence under the care of Ogeechee Area Hospice.

Ms. Lovett was born on April 23, 1942, to the late Roosevelt and Mary Bell Washington Bradley.

She was a lifetime resident of Statesboro, Ga., and was educated in the Bulloch County School System. She received her unit administrator certificate from Georgia Southern University and diligently worked at East Georgia Regional Medical Center for over 38 years.

She served the Lord at The Original First African Baptist Church, joining under the leadership of the Rev. Bennie Brinson. She was an active member in the church, leading the Willing Workers, serving on the Mother Board and singing in the Senior and Gospel choirs.

In 1960, she married Earnest Lovett Jr. and they were blessed with six children, Earshella Miles, Sherrell Lovett, Sharon Lovett-Ozuem, Terrance Lovett, Stephanie Wynn and Pereze Lovett. Her six children blessed her with 11 grandkids and 10 great-grandchildren. Later in life, she was united with Eddie Peters and mothered six stepchildren.

Carolyn was affectionately known to those who loved her as Darling, Big K and Momma.

She was called home to our Lord and Savior on Saturday, March 11, 2023.

She was preceded in death by Dorothy Shipmon, Ray Roosevelt Bradley, Ralph Mason, Lunnie Mae Williams, Mary Earthese Bradley and Carrie Golden.

She leaves to cherish her loving sisters, Lablanche Deloach, Jaqueline Royal; and sister-in-law, Ruthie May Bradley.

Public viewing for Ms. Carolyn Lovett was Thursday, March 16, 2023, from noon until 6 p.m. Family visitation was from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. in the Joanna M. Fields visitation room at the Matthew H. Lovett & Sons' Funeral Home.

The funeral service for Ms. Lovett was held Friday, March 17, 2023, at 11 a.m. at the Original First African Baptist Church, 545 Westside Road, Statesboro, GA 30458 with the Rev. Frankie Owens as eulogist and the Rev. Christopher Culbreth, pastor and presiding minister. Burial followed at Bulloch Memorial Gardens, 22002 Highway 80 East, Statesboro, GA 30458.

Pallbearers will be nephews and cousins.

Matthew H. Lovett & Son's Funeral Home is in charge of final arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, March 23, 2023

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.