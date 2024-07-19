Obituary - Carolyn Bowen Christian

Carolyn Bowen Christian of Valdosta died July 15, 2024 at her home.

Born in Register, Georgia on May 2, 1927, she was the daughter of Japper Reid Bowen and Sara Jane Rushing Bowen. After graduating from Statesboro High School, she attended Georgia State Women’s College (now Valdosta State University), graduating in 1948. It was there that she met her husband Frank Stanaland Christian Sr. They had three sons, Stan, Bob and Charles.

After being married, they became very active members in First Baptist Church. Mrs. Christian had a deep appreciation for in-depth Bible study and taught college students in Sunday School for about 25 years. She and a coworker hosted a weekly prayer breakfast for college students in their respective homes for many years.

Later Carolyn taught weekly adult ladies Bible studies as well as a Sunday School class for women at Perimeter Road Baptist Church for about 20 years.

Aside from serving the Lord, her family was her greatest joy. She was a wonderful wife, a caring mother and a beloved grandmother and great-grandmother.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Japper Reid Bowen and Sara Jane Rushing Bowen, her husband, Frank Stanaland Christian Sr., her son Charles Lorraine Christian of Panama City, Fla., her sister and brother-in-law, Sara Reid Hodges and Julian Hodges of Statesboro, and her sister-in-law and husband, Lois and Eben C (Buck) Mann of Hattiesburg, Miss.

Survivors include two sons, Frank Stanaland Christian Jr. (Charlotte) of Quitman and Robert Bowen Christian of Valdosta; grandchildren Stephany Norris (Stephen) of Valdosta, Todd Christian (Lisa) and Karen Long (Chris) of Charleston, SC, Cara Christian and David Christian of Panama City, Fla., Georgia Sanders (Shawn) of Leesburg, Ga., Emily Christian of Atlanta, and Molly Gervachio (Josh), of Valdosta; 14 great-grandchildren and a number of nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be at Perimeter Road Baptist Church in Valdosta on Sunday, July 21 at 3:30 p.m. The family will receive friends at Perimeter Road preceding the service beginning at 2 p.m. A private burial will be held at Sunset Hill Cemetery on July 22.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Perimeter Road Baptist Church, at www.perimeterroad.com. Condolences may be conveyed to the family on the obituary page of www.mclanecares.com

Carson McLane Funeral Home





Statesboro Herald, July 20, 2024

