Obituary - Carol Hutchens

Carol Jane Fuller Hutchens, 76, of Statesboro, Ga., joined our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ in heaven on July 18, 2020, after a bout with cancer.Carol is survived by her husband, Eddie, master sergeant, retired, U.S. Army; three sons, Bob, Todd, Scott; three daughters-in-law, Allison, Sheila, Jennifer; six grandchildren and their families, including six great-grandchildren; her brother and sister-in-law, Rick and Barbara Fuller; and sister, Bev Cox, and their families; and many extended family.She was preceded to heaven by her parents, Charles and Edna Fuller; parents-in-law, Robert and Mary Hutchens; and sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Suzanne and Bob Gallup.Carol was born in Kosciusko, Miss., on September 5, 1943. She became a Christian at 8 years old and was baptized alongside her father.Carol attended Memphis State University, where she met and later married her husband, Eddie, on February 7, 1964, and has spent the last 56 years loving him with her whole heart and raising an adoring family.She joyfully served God and blessed countless people via numerous ministries throughout her life, including continuously praying for her family and friends, singing in the choir, providing weekly sanctuary flower arrangements at Eastern Heights Baptist Church and sending church members birthday cards. Carol also excelled as an elementary school physical education instructor, serving 29 years alongside Coach Tinsley Dozier in Albany, Ga. They helped thousands of children mature into good citizens.Carol supported her family in all endeavors, and even earned awards for her own personal service, including twice receiving the Georgia Army National Guard Commendation Medal for her tireless work helping families in Albany, Ga., during the deadly floods of 1994 and 1998.She enjoyed spending time with family and friends and traveled throughout the USA (including Alaska and Hawaii) and Europe.Family and friends are invited to a service at Deal Funeral Directors, 22757 Highway 80 East, Statesboro, GA at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 21, 2020, led by Pastor Julian Ward.There will be a family-only graveside service in the Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 8819 U.S. Highway 301 North, Glennville, GA 30427.Carol’s pallbearers will be her sons and grandsons.In lieu of flowers, the family requests any memorials be offered to your local church; to Ogeechee Area Hospice, 200 Donehoo Street, Statesboro GA 30458; or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105.Deal Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.www.dealfuneraldirectors.com.Statesboro Herald, July 21, 2020Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



