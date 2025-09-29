Obituary - Carol Clark

BALL GROUND, Ga. -- Friday, September 26, 2025, marked the passing of Carol Ilene Kelley Clark. Carol was born June 8, 1951, in Toccoa, Georgia.

Carol was blessed with the gift of music and mastered both the piano and organ by 16, at which time she began playing for First Baptist Church of Toccoa and traveled to other local churches throughout the surrounding Toccoa area. She also sang with her church choir when she wasn't playing the piano.

After graduating from Toccoa High School in 1969, Carol continued her education at Wesleyan College in Macon, Georgia, in pursuit of a music degree. However, upon achieving her degree, she decided to earn a teaching certificate with the University of Georgia in Athens, where she taught elementary school. Years later, she earned her master's degree in middle grades education from Georgia Southern College in Statesboro, Georgia.

She taught for over 30 years, primarily in seventh grade English and eighth grade Georgia history, before retiring in 2005.

She was a lifelong book lover and would sometimes read more than four books in a week.

She loved her cats and also enjoyed cross-stitching, knitting and crocheting.

She was a loving mother who helped sponsor her daughter's cheerleading team and fully supported her son's marching band.

She touched many lives and will be sorely missed.

Carol is preceded in death by her brother, Michael Edward Kelley; her parents, Robert Hubert Kelley and Willie Mae Rickman; and many special aunts and uncles.

Survivors include daughter and son-in-law, Kelley Kristine Clark and Chris Grantham of Elba, Alabama; son, Neal Crawford Clark of Port Wentworth, Georgia; granddaughter, Gracie Britt Grantham; grandsons, Grady Beauchamp Grantham and Robert Christopher Grantham; several nieces and nephews and special caregivers, Shelby Umberhandt and Lacey Lane.

The immediate family will have a private memorial.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Wounded Warrior Project.





Statesboro Herald, September 30, 2025

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



